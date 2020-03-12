China says U.S. should focus on its own response to virus, not shift blame

China said on Thursday that U.S. officials should focus on their own response to the coronavirus and not try to shift blame.

Robert O'Brien, the White House national security adviser, said on Wednesday that China did not initially handle the coronavirus outbreak well, likely costing the world two months when it could have prepared and dramatically limited the outbreak.

Asked about O'Brien's comments, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a news conference in Beijing that such immoral and irresponsibile behaviour will not help U.S. epidemic efforts.

