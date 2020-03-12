China says U.S. should focus on its own response to virus, not shift blame
China said on Thursday that U.S. officials should focus on their own response to the coronavirus and not try to shift blame.
Robert O'Brien, the White House national security adviser, said on Wednesday that China did not initially handle the coronavirus outbreak well, likely costing the world two months when it could have prepared and dramatically limited the outbreak.
Asked about O'Brien's comments, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a news conference in Beijing that such immoral and irresponsibile behaviour will not help U.S. epidemic efforts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Robert O'Brien
- Geng Shuang
- White House
- Beijing
ALSO READ
Mainland China reports 406 new cases of coronavirus on Feb 25, deaths up by 52
Hong Kong govt to announce handouts of HK$10,000 to every permanent resident in budget - South China Morning Post
UPDATE 1-Mainland China reports 406 new cases of coronavirus on Feb 25, deaths up by 52
Hong Kong government set to announce handouts of HK$10,000 to every permanent resident in budget - south china morning post
China sentences Swedish bookseller to 10 years in prison