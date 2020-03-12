Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global supply chain disruptions from coronavirus will pressure China's trade

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 14:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 14:17 IST
Global supply chain disruptions from coronavirus will pressure China's trade

China said on Thursday that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on global supply chains will pressure Chinese exporters and importers as they look to pick up the pace of business resumptions amid fewer reported disease cases.

But authorities will act to stabilise China's foreign trade, Li Xingqian, director of foreign trade at the Commerce Ministry, told reporters in an online briefing, adding that they would support Chinese firms to expand imports of key raw materials to cope with the supply chain disruptions. "Over the short-term, the impact (of the coronavirus) on global economy and supply chains cannot be avoided and the global growth faces certain pressure, which would affect the business resumption of China's foreign trade companies and their ability to secure new orders," said Li.

The recovery in factory activity has been accelerating, said Li, but global uncertainties are growing. The coronavirus spread has been slowing in mainland China, a result of weeks of travel restrictions and quarantine measures imposed to control the movement of people and traffic, including the virtual lockdown of Hubei province, the epicentre of the epidemic.

But these efforts have proven costly. Factory activity contracted at the fastest pace on record, both official and private surveys showed. China's exports contracted sharply in the first two months of the year, and imports declined. Beijing has since ordered businesses outside of Hubei to resume production as soon as possible, while more businesses have reopened in recent weeks as containment measures are eased, analysts do not expect activity to return to normal levels till April.

China had eight new coronavirus infections in Hubei province on Wednesday, the first time the region has recorded a daily tally in single digits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Blockchain in humanitarian assistance: How promising it is?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Taliban reject Afghan offer to free 1,500 prisoners before talks

The Taliban rejected the Afghan governments attempt to resolve a spiralling crisis over the release of insurgent prisoners Wednesday, as Kabul warned it was ready to resume offensive battlefield operations. The decree issued earlier by Pres...

Major Ports Authority Bill introduced in LS

A bill which seeks to provide autonomy to Indias top 12 major ports and improve their efficiency and competitiveness was introduced in Lok Sabha on Thursday amid objections by opposition parties who wanted the government to redraft the legi...

India needs 1,880 new passenger, cargo aircraft over 20 yrs:

India requires 1,880 new passenger and cargo aircraft over the next 20 years in order to meet the strong demand, Airbus latest Indian market forecast said on Thursday. Of the aircraft, up to 20 per cent could be widebodies, a press release ...

Rishi Sunak's Budget to make cost of UK visa higher

The UK Budget tabled by Indian-origin Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is set to make the cost of long-term visas to Britain higher with a major hike in the compulsory health fee charged on migrants from countries, including India. Sunak, born ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020