Soccer-Real Madrid footballers sent home after basketball player diagnosed with coronavirus - media
Real Madrid has sent all of the members of its soccer and basketball teams home after one of the sports club's basketball players tested positive for the new coronavirus, the Spanish newspaper El Mundo said on Thursday.
Real, who are due to play Eibar in La Liga on Friday without any spectators, and had already canceled all pre-game media duties to prevent the spread of the virus, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
