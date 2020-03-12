Germany reports more than 2,000 coronavirus cases - Johns Hopkins University
There are now 2,078 coronavirus cases in Germany, statistics from the Johns Hopkins University showed on Thursday.
Germany's Robert Koch Institute for disease control had published its latest figures on Wednesday evening, showing 1,567 confirmed cases and 3 deaths related to the virus.
