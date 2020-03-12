Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 3-Trump stops Europe flights, China says coronavirus could end by June

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 16:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 16:52 IST
WRAPUP 3-Trump stops Europe flights, China says coronavirus could end by June

Travellers scrambled to rebook flights and markets reeled on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sweeping restrictions on travel from Europe, hitting battered airlines and heightening global alarm over the coronavirus. However, China, where the disease originated, said its epidemic had peaked and the global spread could be over by June if other nations applied similarly aggressive containment measures as Beijing's communist government.

Trump had downplayed risks to the United States during the crisis, but with epidemics ballooning from Iran to Italy and Spain, he limited travel from continental Europe for 30 days. "This is the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history," he said in a prime-time televised address from the Oval Office on Wednesday.

That sent markets into a tailspin, with European shares plunging to their lowest in almost four years and oil also slumping. It also sent stressed travellers rushing to airports to board last flights back to the United States.

"It caused a mass panic," said 20-year-old Anna Grace, a U.S. student at Suffolk University on her first trip to Europe who rushed to Madrid's Barajas airport at 5 a.m. to get home. The outbreak has disrupted industry, travel, sports and entertainment worldwide. But its progress in the epicentre of China's Hubei province has slowed markedly amid strict curbs on movement, including the lockdown of its capital Wuhan.

Hubei logged just eight new infections on Wednesday, the first time in the outbreak it has recorded a daily tally of less than 10. Beyond Hubei, mainland China had just seven new cases, six of them imported from abroad. "The peak of the epidemic has passed for China," said Mi Feng, a spokesman for the National Health Commission.

OVER BY JUNE? The Chinese government's senior medical adviser, Zhong Nanshan, an 83-year-old epidemiologist renowned for helping combat the SARS outbreak in 2003, said the crisis could be over by mid-year.

"If all countries could get mobilized, it could be over by June," he said. "But if some countries do not treat the infectiousness and harmfulness seriously, and intervene strongly, it would last longer." The coronavirus has infected more than 126,000 people across the world, the vast majority in China, and killed 4,624, according to a Reuters tally.

Already annoyed at what it considered over-draconian travel restrictions by Washington early in the crisis, Beijing smarted again at latest U.S. criticism of its handling. White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien accused China on Wednesday of initially covering up the Hubei outbreak, saying that cost the world two months in response time.

In fact, retorted Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, China's efforts bought the world time and "immoral and irresponsible" remarks would not help U.S. epidemic efforts. The World Health Organization (WHO) now officially describes the crisis as a pandemic, meaning it is spreading fast across the globe.

Trump's surprise travel order, which starts at midnight on Friday, does not apply to Britain or to Americans undergoing "appropriate screenings", he said. "The restriction stops people not goods," he tweeted after his speech. EU DISAPPROVAL

The 27-nation European Union (EU) bloc was not impressed. "The European Union disapproves of the fact that the U.S. decision to improve a travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Council president Charles Michel said in a statement.

The market plunge hit airline and leisure stocks particularly hard. "This is something that markets had not factored in ... it's a huge near-term economic cost," Khoon Goh, head of Asia Research at ANZ in Singapore, said of the U.S. move.

Although exempt from Trump's ban and no longer a member of the EU, Britain also expressed disappointment, saying it would have an impact on its economy. In the United States, classes were suspended for two weeks in the greater Seattle area, which accounts for the bulk of at least 38 U.S. fatalities from the disease.

Oscar-winning American actor Tom Hanks announced on Twitter that he and his wife had tested positive in Australia, where he is on a film shoot. (Additional reporting by Ryan Woo, Stella Qui, Kevin Yao and Gabriel Crossley in Beijing; Alexandra Alper, Steve Holland, Susan Heavey, David Lawder, and Richard Cowan in Washington, Marine Strauus in Brussels, William Schomberg in London, Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Robert Birsel and Andrew Cawthorne)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Court to pronounce punishment on Friday in custodial death of Unnao rape victim's father

A special court here will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Friday in connection with the custodial death of Unnao rape victims father involving Kuldeep Singh Sengar and others. Special Judge Dharmesh Sharma, while hearing the argument...

Representative of Kenya presents credentials to head of UN Vienna

The new Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations Vienna, Robinson Njeru Githae, presented his credentials today to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna UNOV, Ghada Waly.During his career, Mr. Githae, wh...

CBI arrests I-T officials, CA in bribery case

The CBI has arrested two income tax department officials and a chartered accountant in a Rs four lakh bribery case and carried out searches at 10 locations in Rajasthan in this regard, officials said on Thursday. Laxman Singh, Income Tax of...

RBI to sell dollars worth USD 2 bn on Monday to sooth forex market

The Reserve Bank will sell USD 2 billion worth of American currency to banks in a bid to infuse liquidity in the domestic forex market roiled by mounting concerns over coronavirus pandemic and crash in global oil prices. The central bank al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020