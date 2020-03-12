Polish president asks banks to allow clients to delay installment payments

Polish President Andrzej Duda has asked banks to allow their clients to delay payment of loan installments for several months due to the coronavirus.

"I hope that by Monday ... this will be jointly coordinated," he told a news conference.

In exchange regulators could diminish banks' burdens, central bank governor Adam Glapinski, also present, said.

