Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pence defends coronavirus travel ban, says U.S. cases to rise

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 18:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 18:29 IST
Pence defends coronavirus travel ban, says U.S. cases to rise
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (File photo)

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday defended the Trump administration's new restrictions on travel from European nations, saying the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic has shifted from Asia to Europe. In a round of television interviews, Pence said thousands of more cases of the COVID-19 respiratory illness were expected in the United States, and that clamping down on European travelers was just part of the U.S. government's strategy to fight the outbreak.

"We know there will be more infections in the days ahead. We're trying to hold that number down as much as possible," Pence told NBC's "Today" program, adding that he left the estimate of potential U.S. cases to federal health experts. The European Union on Thursday criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 30-day ban on travel from Europe, saying it was not consulted before he announced it in a Wednesday night address to the nation.

"We've recognized ... that the epicenter of the coronavirus has shifted from China and South Korea to Europe," Pence told CNN in an interview, adding that Trump made the decision to impose the travel ban "on the spot" after a briefing from health experts in the Oval Office. The move sent European airline stocks plunging, further raising fears of the pandemic's impact on the global economy. U.S. stock index futures sank Thursday morning following the news of the ban.

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, who have been in negotiations with the White House over a relief package to help people directly impacted by the virus and to shore up the U.S. economy, formally introduced a bill on Thursday morning. Republicans, however, balked at the plan and called for a delay in considering the proposed legislation, which is expected to come up for a vote in the Democratic-controlled House on Thursday.

Pence also said officials are seeking to ramp up testing in all 50 U.S. states and pointed to efforts by commercial laboratories including Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp) and Quest Diagnostics Inc, but gave no other details. Health experts have said a shortage of diagnostic test kits has made it difficult to gauge the full scale of outbreaks in the United States and curtail transmission of the virus.

More than 1,300 U.S. cases of coronavirus have been confirmed and 33 people have died, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. The hardest-hit U.S. states, such as New York and Washington state, have struggled to quickly expand testing capacity to make such screening widely available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Scindia arrives at BJP office in MP

A day after joining the BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia arrived at the party office wherein former MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar were present among other leaders. Earlier in the day, S...

EU disapproves of US travel ban, taken unilaterally and without consultation

The European Union disapproves of the U.S. decision to impose a unilateral travel ban on European countries, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel said in a statement on Thursday.Th...

Algeria to close schools, universities after first coronavirus death

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has ordered schools and universities to close until April 5 to slow the spread of the coronavirus, state media reported on Thursday, after the countrys first registered death from the disease.Algeria ...

Bernard Madoff wants to make 'dying, personal plea' for freedom

A dying Bernard Madoff wants to tell the U.S. judge who will decide whether to free him from prison that he has accepted responsibility for his massive Ponzi scheme, and is sincerely remorseful for his crimes and their impact on victims.In ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020