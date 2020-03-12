Spain's cabinet approves 2.8 bln euro coronavirus aid package

Spain's cabinet has approved the creation of a 2.8 billion euro aid package to help regional authorities mitigate the economic impact from coronavirus, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday.

Speaking after an extraordinary cabinet meeting, Sanchez also announced a 1 billion euro contribution to the health ministry's budget, as well as 14 billion euros in liquidity for small and medium companies.

