Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paramount's "A Quiet Place 2" movie release delayed due to coronavirus, director says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 20:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 20:59 IST
Paramount's "A Quiet Place 2" movie release delayed due to coronavirus, director says

The release of Paramount thriller "A Quiet Place Part II" is being delayed indefinitely because of the coronavirus outbreak, director and producer John Krasinski said on Thursday.

The film, starring Emily Blunt, was due to start its international rollout in movie theaters on March 18. "Due to the ever-changing circumstances of what's going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that," Krasinski said in a posting on his Instagram account. He did not say when the film would be released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Broadway braces for worst as travel ban, coronavirus threatens theater

Broadway theater, one of New Yorks biggest tourist attractions, could be the next victim of the coronavirus after an usher tested positive for the disease and President Donald Trump banned European travel to the United States.New York City ...

Sterling slides as growing coronavirus turmoil boosts dollar

Sterling tanked to five-month lows on Thursday, weighed down by worsening market turmoil after U.S. President Donald Trump slapped restrictions on travel from Europe and European Central Bank stimulus measures fell short of expectations. Th...

Nityanand Rai lauds NCRB's role networking police stations under CCTNS project

National Crime Records Bureau NCRB celebrated its 35th Inception Day, on March 12, 2020 Thursday. Union Minister of State for Home Shri Nityanand Rai graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and Shri V.S.K. Kumudhi, DG, BPRD, was the Guest of...

List of sports events affected by the coronavirus outbreak in India

List of sports events affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak in India in alphabetic order ATHLETICS Federation Cup National Junior Athletics Championships to be held in Bhopal from April 6-8 postponed. BADMINTON India Open in New De...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020