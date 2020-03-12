Left Menu
Spain to approve more economic measures against coronavirus in next weeks

Spain will approve further fiscal and economic stimulus packages to mitigate the fallout from coronavirus in the coming weeks, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said after an extraordinary cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Sanchez also announced a suite of measures including increased liquidity for small and medium sized businesses and extra funding for the country's health ministry.

