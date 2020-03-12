UK moves towards tougher coronavirus measures

The United Kingdom had decided to move to the "delay phase" of the coronavirus response that includes more stringent measures to counter the outbreak, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday.

"The decision has been taken that we have now moved from a contain phase, into the delay phase," Sturgeon said, following a meeting of the government's emergency committee.

