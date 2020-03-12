Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dutch museums close as government moves to contain coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 21:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 21:49 IST
Dutch museums close as government moves to contain coronavirus

Two of the premier tourist attractions in the Netherlands, the Rijmsmuseum national gallery and Van Gogh museum, closed their doors to the public on Thursday as a government ban on gatherings of more than 100 people was imposed in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte went on live television to explain the rare step, which will also trigger the cancellation of soccer matches, concerts and university lectures across the country of 17 million. They were the most far-reaching measures yet in the Netherlands, where the number of new coronavirus infections rose 22% from a day earlier to 614. Five people have died.

Rutte said people who could work at home should do so and companies should alternate staffing to reduce a further spread of infections. People with respiratory symptoms must stay home. The Rijksmuseum and Van Gogh museum, which attract millions of annual visitors to the Dutch capital, said they would shut their doors at the end of Thursday to comply.

Rutte said schools would remain open for now. The measures will remain in place at least until March 31. A balanced approach is aimed at minimising disruptions to public life, while reducing the risks for vulnerable groups, Rutte said. "An important goal of the phased approach is to prevent such a peak in infections that would result in the hospitals being overwhelmed," Rutte said.

But "closing schools would contribute very little to combating the crisis", because infection rates in the education system have been low, he said. The heightened precautions came at a "a possible turning point" in the COVID-19 epidemic in the Netherlands, said Jaap van Dissel, the head of the Dutch Centre for Infectious Disease Control.

He said that difficulty in tracing the origin of the virus in cases in the southern province of Noord-Brabant, as well as some in Amsterdam and Rotterdam, made "it necessary to advise additional measures". "So we have reached the phase in some parts of the Netherlands, especially in Brabant as has been said, in which we're tipping" from a containment phase to a mitigation phase, he said.

Elderly people were advised to avoid groups and public transport. Universities were told to hold classes online when possible, while medical staff were instructed not to travel abroad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Central Africa militia fighting kills 13

At least 13 people were killed in fighting in the Central African Republic where rival armed factions are battling after a seven-year civil war, UN officials said on Thursday. Fighting erupted a week ago in the northern province of Bamingui...

Coronavirus-hit Princess Cruises to suspend operations

Princess Cruises, the operator of two ocean liners that were quarantined after they became hotbeds for coronavirus infections, said on Thursday it would suspend voyages of all its 18 ships for two months. The suspension upends an industry a...

Horse racing-Women jockeys shining - when given the chance

In 1972, Meriel Tufnell became the first female rider in Britain to win an official horse race. It was also the first time female jockeys were allowed to race against men.In the decades since, success and opportunity have not come easily fo...

John Legend's kids shake leg while he plays piano

Oscar winner John Legend crooned a song to his most prized audience, Luna and Miles On Wednesday, John posted a heartwarming video of his two little children busting a move to one of his songs.In the video, the Legend serenaded the adorable...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020