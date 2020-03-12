Motor racing-Australian GP to be called off after coronavirus tests -reports

Formula One's season-opening Australian Grand Prix is set to be called off due to the coronavirus outbreak, multiple reports said on Friday. McLaren already announced on Thursday they were pulling out after one of their employees tested positive.

The BBC and Sky television both reported the race was off. The governing FIA and Liberty Media-owned Formula One had yet to make an official comment.

Motorsport.com quoted sources saying a majority of the teams were unhappy to continue and the governing FIA would accept the decision.

