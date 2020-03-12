UK coronavirus peak 10 to 14 weeks away - Government chief scientific adviser

The peak of coronavirus cases in Britain may still be 10 to 14 weeks away, the government's chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said on Thursday.

"We think that the peak may be something like 10 to 14 weeks away - it could be a bit longer," he said.

