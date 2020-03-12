Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's first coronavirus death confirmed in Karnataka

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 23:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 23:52 IST
India's first coronavirus death confirmed in Karnataka

A 76-year-old man who died two days ago in Karnataka while being treated for suspected coronavirus has become India's first COVID-19 fatality with his samples taken earlier confirming the infection, the state government said on Thursday. Confirming that the man was a positive patient for coronavirus, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu in a tweet said necessary contact tracing, isolation and other measures as per protocol were being taken.

A senior Union health ministry official said in New Delhi that the death of the man, who had visited Saudi Arabia from January 29 to February 29, "is confirmed to be caused due to co-morbidity and has also tested positive for COVD-19". The official said the man had reached in Hyderabad on February 29 and went to Kalaburagi in Karnataka.

"The 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi who passed away & was a suspected #COVID19 patient has been Confirmed for #COVID19. The necessary contact tracing, isolation & other measures as per protocol are being carried out," Sriramulu tweeted. State Joint Director (Communicable Diseases) B G Prakash Kumar said all protocols were followed for disposal of the body.

"The body is disinfected completely and disposed as per the Government of India guidelines," he added, when asked to elaborate on the protocols. He said the Telangana government has also been informed as the man had gone to a private hospital in Hyderabad earlier.

While announcing the death of the man on Tuesday, the state authorities had said the exact cause his death was being ascertained. According to the Union health ministry official, "While he was asymptomatic on his return (from Saudi Arabia), he developed symptoms of fever and cough on 6th March. One private doctor visited him at his home and treated him there." "On 9th March, the symptoms got aggravated and he was shifted to a private hospital in Kalaburagi. In this private hospital, he was provisionally diagnosised as 'mid zone viral pneumonia' and 'suspected COVID-19'," the official said.

"The sample was collected on March 9.... Without waiting for the test results, the attendees insisted and the patient was discharged against medical advice and the attendees took him to a private hospital in Hyderabad," the official said. The patient was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad and treated. He died on Tuesday when he was being brought back to the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Kalaburagi.

Karnataka has so far reported five confirmed COVID-19 cases. A 26-year-old man who returned from Greece tested positive for coronavirus, making it the fifth case, the health department said on Thursday. The number of patients in India has soared to 74..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus : Delhi Health Minister writes to Harsh Vardhan for lab facilities

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has written to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to strengthen the lab facility in Delhi hospital in wake of coronavirus pandemic. According to Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, if the governmen...

PM Johnson warns Britons: more loved ones are going to die from coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Thursday that many more families would see their loved ones die from coronavirus, as the governments chief scientific adviser said Britain likely has as many as 10,000 people infected. Stock markets tu...

Yankees' Judge hopeful of swift recovery

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge said Thursday he is feeling encouraged about his progress from a cracked right rib. Judge said he was pushing to return quickly but was unable to pinpoint a date.I really dont want to put myself ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks plunge into bear market on U.S. travel curbs, ECB move

Panic hit world financial markets on Thursday, after stimulus efforts from the European Central Bank failed to calm investors alarmed by U.S. moves to restrict travel from Europe over the coronavirus pandemic. Global stocks plunged below be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020