Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Capitol closed to the public as coronavirus hits Congress

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 00:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 00:18 IST
U.S. Capitol closed to the public as coronavirus hits Congress

Officials ordered the U.S. Capitol complex closed to much of the public starting on Thursday, one day after a staffer for a senator from Washington state tested positive for the new coronavirus. Limited access to the Capitol and office buildings was to begin at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) and last until April 1, the House and Senate Sergeants at Arms said. The Capitol Visitor Center will be closed and public tours suspended.

Lawmakers, staff, credentialed journalists and visitors with official business would still be allowed entry. Congress had been scheduled to leave Washington for a week starting on Friday. But it was unclear when the break would start as Republicans and Democrats negotiated over legislation to provide economic relief as the number of U.S. coronavirus cases continued to grow.

Leaders of the Democratic-led House of Representatives agreed on a bill, but Republicans balked at provisions such as expanding paid sick leave. Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate's recess would be postponed so lawmakers could work on the legislation. Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell said on Wednesday she would shutter her office in the U.S. capital after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Her home state, Washington, is among those hit hardest by the pandemic.

Several other lawmakers also said they would be closing offices as a precautionary measure. Senator Bill Cassidy, a doctor, whose staff will be teleworking, expressed concern that youthful aides could be coronavirus carriers and not show symptoms, potentially spreading the disease to older visitors - who are at greater risk - if his office remained open.

"I look at the demographics of who is working there, and who is visiting ... and I don't think the twain should meet," Cassidy said on a conference call with journalists. A few lawmakers, including Republican Senator Ted Cruz and Democratic Representative Don Beyer, have self-quarantined after coming in contact with someone who later tested positive for the coronavirus.

Republican Senator Rick Scott announced on Thursday that he was self-quarantining after a meeting in Miami on Monday with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. A member of Bolsonaro's staff has tested positive and was in the same room as Scott. U.S. President Donald Trump was photographed standing beside the staff member. The White House said it was monitoring the situation closely and would update when it had more information, citing health guidelines against testing patients without symptoms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-UEFA to consider postponing Euro 2020 over coronavirus

UEFA will consider the option of postponing Euro 2020 during a video conference with its 55 federations, a source close to European soccers governing body said on Thursday as the sport faced up to the growing impact of the coronavirus. The ...

Athletics-Russian federation fined $10 mln for breaching anti-doping rules

The Russian athletics federation has been fined 10 million for breaching anti-doping rules and a maximum of 10 Russian track and field athletes will be allowed to compete at the Tokyo Olympics as neutrals, World Athletics said on Thursday. ...

Jazz G Mitchell tests positive for coronavirus

Donovan Mitchell is the second member of the Utah Jazz to test positive for the coronavirus. The team confirmed Thursday morning that a second Jazz player had tested positive for the virus, but did not identify the player. The All-Star guar...

US stocks tumble in latest rout over virus

Wall Street stocks sunk deep into the red Thursday afternoon as the economic toll from the coronavirus mounts, amplifying worries about a global recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,850 points, or 7.9 percent, to 21,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020