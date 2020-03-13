Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four towns locked down as Spain announces package to tackle coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 03:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 03:55 IST
Four towns locked down as Spain announces package to tackle coronavirus

Spain placed four towns under quarantine on Thursday and announced measures to tackle the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic, which the country's hoteliers described as a "tsunami" threatening the survival of their businesses. Catalan authorities began locking down four towns around the village of Igualada - 49 km (30 miles) north of Barcelona - after a significant outbreak in the area, top regional police official Eduard Sallent told reporters.

Access to Igualada, Vilanova del Cami, Santa Margarida de Montbui and Odena will be blocked from 2300 GMT, the first such restriction imposed in Spain since the outbreak began. A Catalan government spokesman said around 70,000 people would be affected by the quarantine.

Spain, which initially did little in response to the outbreak, changed tack this week after infections soared. It ordered a ban on flights from Italy and warned against domestic and foreign travel. Schools and universities will be closed across the country for at least two weeks, while the prison service cut back visiting rights across its facilities.

On the economic front, funds will be directed to central and regional health authorities, prices of drugs and medical equipment will be capped, and the tourism sector will also receive financial support. The bulk of the 18 billion euro package announced by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez goes towards allowing small businesses to make split or delayed tax payments over the next six months.

"These are difficult moments but we will overcome then," Sanchez told a news conference. "We will overcome this with unity and responsibility from all. Spain's coronavirus death toll rose to 84 on Thursday, a rise of nearly 80% overnight. Spain has the second-highest coronavirus tally in Europe behind Italy.

In Madrid, which has nearly 1,400 cases, the regional health authority said it would take control of private hospitals and convert some hotels into medical centres ahead of an expected jump in infections. Occupancy rates at Spanish hotels have fallen dramatically, with some left empty, and there are "no new bookings" due to the coronavirus epidemic, a top official at Spain's hotels federation CEHAT said.

"A tsunami has arrived. A meteorite has fallen on us and we have to see how we survive," CEHAT Secretary General Ramon Estalella told Reuters. Amid measures announced by Sanchez, which did not go as far as Italy's 25 billion euros, are 2.8 billion euros in brought-forward transfers to regions, 1 billion euros for the health ministry and 400 million euros for the tourism sector.

Pablo Casado, leader of the conservative People's Party, described the measures as "disappointing" and called for more decisive action from Sanchez. STAYING HOME

Sanchez will hold meetings via video conference after fellow minister Irene Montero was diagnosed with coronavirus. Regional policy minister Carolina Darias later tested positive, as did Santiago Abascal, leader of the far-right Vox party.

However, tests on all other ministers returned negative. The lower house of parliament, already shut, will extend its closure.

In Madrid, metro stations and bars were unusually quiet. "Business has gone down a lot, really a lot," said José Manuel González, manager of the Santa Barbara cafe. "It's very quiet at lunchtime. Things have dropped by 40%-50% since the school shutdown."

As #Imstayingathome became a top trending topic on Twitter in Spain, 20-year-old student Alejandro Fernandez said his grandparents had fled Madrid. "My grandparents, who are 84 and 81 years old, have left for the countryside and locked themselves up there. We have orders not to go visit them," Fernandez said.

After the Prado and other major museums in Madrid, Barcelona's Sagrada Familia cathedral said it was closing. Madrid health authorities asked people to donate blood, after a drop in donations in recent days. Doctors in the capital say they could run out of beds in intensive care units.

China sent a shipment of masks and other medical supplies to help Spain and Italy contain the outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Facebook, Twitter remove fake Russia-linked accounts targeting U.S.

Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc said on Thursday they had taken down a network of Russian-linked fake accounts operated out of Ghana and Nigeria which targeted the United States. Facebook told reporters that the network, which it removed from ...

US conduct retaliation airstrikes against Iran-backed militias in Iraq after rocket attack

The United States is conducting retaliation airstrikes against Iran-backed militias in response to the fatal rocket attack on Camp Taji in Iraq that killed three coalition troops, Fox News reported citing a US military source. The military ...

U.S. wages retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq after deadly attack

The United States is carrying out retaliatory strikes in Iraq against Iran-backed militia in response to a rocket attack on Wednesday that killed two U.S. troops and a British service member, U.S. officials told Reuters on Thursday. One off...

Report: Owners hope Silver reevaluates suspension in 30 days

NBA owners are hoping to encourage commissioner Adam Silver to reevaluate the suspended season in 30 days, according to a report Thursday by ESPNs Adrian Wojnarowski. According to ESPN, the league will formally announce its timetable regard...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020