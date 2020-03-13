G7 affirms commitment to international cooperation on coronavirus risks -U.S. Treasury
The Group of Seven rich nations on Thursday underscored their commitment to cooperate internationally to address the impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus, the U.S. Treasury said, as global financial markets suffered heavy losses.
"The G7 is in regular contact and committed to continued international cooperation to address the global health and economic impacts of COVID-19," Treasury said in a statement, referring to the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The U.S. Treasury undersecretary for international affairs, Brent McIntosh, held a call with his counterparts from Canada, the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom to discuss COVID-19, it said.
