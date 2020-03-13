Left Menu
Ghana and Gabon confirm first cases of coronavirus

Gabon and Ghana confirmed their first cases of coronavirus on Thursday, becoming the ninth and tenth countries in sub-Saharan Africa to register positive cases.

In a statement, Gabon's government said its case was a 27-year-old Gabonese man who had returned from France on March 8.

Ghana's health ministry said its two cases had returned recently from Norway and Turkey. (Editing By Tom Hogue)

