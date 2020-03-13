Golf-Players Championship cancelled according to text sent to players
The Players championship golf tournament in Florida has been cancelled after the first round, according to text sent to players and caddies on Thursday night.
"Based on the rapidly changing situation, the Players Championship has been cancelled. More info will be emailed," the tour told the players.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Florida