Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea reports more recoveries than coronavirus cases for the first time

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 08:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 08:26 IST
S.Korea reports more recoveries than coronavirus cases for the first time

South Korea reported more recoveries from the coronavirus than new infections on Friday for the first time since its outbreak emerged in January, as a downward trend in daily cases raised hopes that Asia's biggest epidemic outside China may be slowing. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) recorded 110 new coronavirus cases on Friday compared with 114 a day earlier, taking the national tally to 7,979. In contrast, 177 patients were released from hospitals where they had been isolated for treatment.

This marks the first time that the daily number of recovered people exceeded that of new infections since South Korea's first patient was confirmed on Jan. 20. The latest figures are in line with a downward trend in new cases which has raised hopes that the outbreak may be easing in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

But officials urged vigilance after new clusters of infections emerged at a call centre in a crowded part of capital Seoul, and a government agency in the administrative city of Sejong. "We've managed to turn the corner, but there are concerns about overseas inflows, as well as possible infections at home around such facilities as call centres, computer cafes and karaoke rooms," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said at a meeting in Daegu.

Of the latest 110 cases, 61 were from the hard-hit southeastern city of Daegu where a fringe Christian church at the centre of the epidemic is located, while 17 and 13 were in Sejong and Seoul, respectively. At least 109 cases so far have been linked to the call centre, operated by an insurance company whose 800-strong workforce is being tested or in quarantine for monitoring.

Seoul city plans to carry out extensive checks on some 10,500 computer cafes and karaoke bars as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the virus in crowded workplaces, Mayor Park Won-soon told a briefing. Global alarm over the coronavirus intensified, with governments from Europe to the United States unveiling new measures aimed at slowing the spread of a disease that has infected almost 135,000 people worldwide.

South Korea said it will subject visitors from France, Germany, Britain, Spain and the Netherlands to reinforced border checks starting Sunday, after imposing similar rules for China, Italy and Iran suffering a major outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

MP Economic Offences Wing reopens forgery case against Jyotiraditya Scindia

Hours after Jyotiraditya Scindia joined Bharatiya Janata Party BJP, the Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing EOW re-opened a six-year-old forgery case against him. The development came after Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was a veteran of the C...

IOC will follow WHO advice on Olympics cancellation: Bach

The International Olympic Committee will follow the World Health Organisations recommendation on whether to cancel or postpone this years Tokyo Olympics over the coronavirus pandemic, IOC chief Thomas Bach said Thursday. In an interview wit...

Beyond human toll, coronavirus could shake up global politics

Thousands of people have died, the US response has infuriated European allies, and China has gone on a propaganda offensive. The new coronavirus is shaping up to be a cataclysmic event with far-reaching consequences in global politics. Th...

NZ Food & Grocery Council welcomes report on food and beverage industry

The New Zealand Food Grocery Council welcomes the release of the latest growth and investment report on the food and beverage industry.The Investors Guide to the New Zealand Food and Beverage Industry has been launched by Economic Developm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020