Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Drop everything, scramble': Singapore's contact trackers fight coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 15:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 15:41 IST
'Drop everything, scramble': Singapore's contact trackers fight coronavirus

After a coronavirus outbreak began to disrupt lives and activity in Singapore late in January, Conceicao Edwin Philip keeps himself ready to rush to hospital at a moment's notice, if summoned.

Philip is not a doctor or nurse, but his work, using a telephone to question patients separated from him by two glass walls, has become crucial in the Asian city-state's fight on the virus, which has caused 187 infections in Singapore. As one of a team of contact tracers, Philip, 31, swings into action as soon as virus patients are diagnosed, to piece together the jigsaw of their prior movements and contacts.

"We have to drop everything, scramble and figure out where these patients have been," said Philip, an employee of Singapore General Hospital (SGH), who wore spectacles and a bowtie. He typically tries to jog patients' memories by asking them about their meals, all the way from breakfast to supper.

"Because once they can remember who they sat down with for a meal, that would give a rough estimate of the number of people in their surroundings, and they can usually remember what they did," Philip added. Singapore has won international praise for its painstaking onslaught on the virus, which has infected almost 135,000 people and killed more than 4,900 worldwide.

Initially, it had one of the highest tallies of infections outside China, but other nations have since outpaced it. How seriously the Asian travel hub takes the virus fight was highlighted last month, when it charged a Chinese couple with giving false information about their movements to authorities looking to trace their contacts.

Philip, who once had to do a patient interview at 10 p.m., usually has two hours to gather all the information he can about patients' whereabouts, travel history and contacts in the two weeks before they come to hospital. He also relies on work calendars, diaries in Microsoft's Excel app and receipts, as well as hospital records, to identify health workers the patients encountered.

He gives the results to a health ministry team that speaks to individuals figuring in interactions, and sometimes tap police and security cameras to find those at risk. Singapore aims to gather a full picture of patients' movements within 24 hours of confirming infections, helping to identify close contacts and quarantine them. It has quarantined 4,550 people.

Even if it is tough to get ill people to recall small details, it helps to keep cheerful, says Philip, who gained his experience by tracing patient contacts for other diseases, such as measles. "You have to be very, very patient with them," he added. "Don't get angry, because, just like you and me, most of us can't remember a lot of things."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Several states in shutdown mode, total number of coronavirus cases 75

Several states across India went into battle mode to contain the spread of COVID-19, shutting down schools, theatres and colleges, and many public events, including the IPL, were postponed as the Union Health ministry on Friday put the numb...

Most of 19 rebel Cong MLAs to reach Bhopal from Bengaluru

Most of the 19 rebel Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh, including six ministers, have left Bengaluru, where they had been camping, and are expected to reach Bhopal by Friday evening, sources said. Twenty-two Congress legislators in the stat...

Cycling-Final stage of Paris-Nice race cancelled due to coronavirus

The Paris-Nice cycling race will end a day early in view of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organizers said on Friday. Sundays eighth stage into Nice has been canceled, meaning Saturdays seventh to Valdebore la Colmiane will be the last.T...

Soccer-English Premier League suspended due to coronavirus

All elite soccer matches in England, including the Premier League, were suspended until April 4 on Friday due to the coronavirus pandemic, English soccers governing bodies said in a joint statement.Following a meeting of shareholders today,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020