Lebanon banks to close on Saturday to sanitise against coronavirus -banking association statement
Lebanon's banks will close on Saturday in order to take steps to sanitise branches and prevent the spread of coronavirus, the country's banking association said in a statement on Friday.
Lebanon has so far recorded 77 cases of coronavirus and three deaths, according to the health ministry.
