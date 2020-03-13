Left Menu
CORR-Trump says coronavirus testing will soon happen on "large scale basis" and "red tape" cut

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 16:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 16:20 IST
President Donald Trump said on Friday morning that coronavirus testing in the United States will soon happen on a large scale, but did not provide any details on how that would be accomplished.

"The changes have been made and testing will soon happen on a very large scale basis. All Red Tape has been cut, ready to go!" he wrote in a tweet.

