Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Norway's FA says it cannot host Serbia in Euro qualifier playoff due to coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Oslo
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 17:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 16:53 IST
Soccer-Norway's FA says it cannot host Serbia in Euro qualifier playoff due to coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) said on Friday that it did not plan to hold Norway's Euro 2020 playoff match against Serbia that was scheduled for March 26 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The match was initially intended to be played without spectators in attendance but new quarantine provisions will rule Norwegian players competing outside the country out of the fixture.

"We have informed UEFA, referring to the Norwegian authorities," NFF general secretary Pal Bjerketvedt said in a statement. "An extension of the quarantine provisions on Thursday also means that most of the players in contention (for the squad) will be placed in the 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Norway, and thus not available.

"What the NFF has no control over is whether the match on March 26, the playoff round and the European Championships will be canceled or postponed. We'll only know this after clarification in a telephone conference in UEFA." European soccer governing body UEFA is holding a crisis meeting on Tuesday where they will consider all options for the next period, including possibly postponing the Euro 2020 tournament scheduled for June and July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

EU to launch 37 bln euro coronavirus investment initiative

The European Union will launch a 37 billion euro investment initiative as part of a package of measures to cushion the blocs economies from the impact of coronavirus, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.Other s...

Motor racing-Formula One expects season to start in Europe at end of May

Formula One said on Friday it hoped to start its 2020 season in Europe at the end of May after cancelling this weekends Australian opener and postponing the next three races in Bahrain, Vietnam, and China due to the coronavirus.An end of Ma...

Unadkat says hunger for India comeback stronger than ever, gets Pujara backing

Now that he is a Ranji Trophy winner, Jaydev Unadkat hopes that people will not talk only about his IPL riches and says the hunger to make an India comeback has never been stronger following a sensational season. Saurashtra skipper and lead...

RSS' highest decision-making body to meet in Bengaluru from

The annual meet of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha ABPS, the highest decision making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, will be held here from March 15 to 17. The confluence this time would see participation of around 1,500 elect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020