Coronavirus deaths pass 5,000: AFP tally

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has risen to 5,043, according to an AFP tally based on official sources at 1630 IST on Friday

A total of 3,176 people have died in mainland China, followed by 1,016 in Italy, and 514 in Iran -- the three countries with the highest number of deaths

Since COVID-19 was first detected in December, more than 134,300 people have been infected in 121 countries and territories.

