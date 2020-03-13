Croatia closes schools for two weeks for coronavirus

Croatia will close schools and universities for two weeks starting from Monday to fight the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Friday.

The government will also allow postponements in tax payments, he said. Croatia has so far recorded 31 cases of the coronavirus infection and one person has recovered. There have been no fatalities.

"From Monday there will be no classes in the schools and universities for two weeks. The classes will be organised through special TV programmes and online," Plenkovic said. "We will allow postponement in payments of income and profit taxes as well as contributions from salaries. Lower income for municipalities on that basis will be compensated from the state budget," he said.

Croatia had originally planned to run a 0.2% of gross domestic product budget surplus this year on growth projection of 2.5%, but the figures will almost certainly have to be revised.

