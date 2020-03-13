Left Menu
Hubei government says only Wuhan city is high epidemic risk as of March 12

  • Beijing
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 17:49 IST
  • Created: 13-03-2020 17:49 IST
The government of Hubei, the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak, has lowered the epidemic risk ratings of several cities and regions, leaving only the capital of Wuhan as "high risk" as of the end of March 12, according to the Hubei Daily, a state-owned local paper.

Compared to March 10, 18 more cities and counties in the province were lowered to low risk, while five fell to medium risk from high risk, it said.

Wuhan city, ground zero of the new coronavirus outbreak, reported five new cases on Friday, the second day in a row the tally has been less than 10, while no locally transmitted infections were reported in the rest of the country.

