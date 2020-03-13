Germany has shown it is doing a lot to support economy - minister
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is right that governments have a duty to take measures to support the economy and Germany has shown that it is doing a lot in that regard, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Friday.
