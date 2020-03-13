Exams in Jamia Millia Islamia to be conducted as per schedule

Amid fears of coronavirus outbreak, Jamia Millia Islamia on Friday stated that examinations at the university will be conducted as per schedule while internal assessment can be submitted online. The University has also asked students to avoid interactions or gathering till March 31.

"Face to face/group interaction or gathering of the students to be avoided till 31st March 2020. Internal assessments to be given online and examinations to be conducted as per schedule," the statement issued by the Jamia Millia Islamia said. The World Health Organisation on Wednesday declared coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and expressed deep concern both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India has risen to 81. The country has also reported its first coronavirus death in Karnataka, the health ministry had stated earlier. (ANI)

