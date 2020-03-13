Left Menu
Man admitted to hospital in AP's Krishna district over coronavirus suspicion

A person was admitted to the Nuzividu area hospital in Krishna district here on suspicion of coronavirus.

Shaukin Ahmad at the Nuzividu hospital on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

A person was admitted to the Nuzividu area hospital in Krishna district here on suspicion of coronavirus. Shaukin Ahmad, a cloth merchant, had come to the Vissannapeta village from Delhi a few days ago to sell clothes. As he was suffering from cold, cough and asthma, he visited the Vissannapeta government hospital to get himself checked.

The doctors at the government hospital gave him preliminary treatment and sent him to the Nuzividu area hospital, where he is kept in an isolation ward for treatment. Speaking to ANI, Dr Narendra Singh, Superintendent of the hospital said: "Shaukin Ahmad came from Delhi a few days ago. He was suffering from asthma, cough, and cold for 3-4 days. However, he has no fever. We have checked his health history, which shows that he had renal problems. He is claiming that he has heart-related issues as well. We have informed the physician who is checking his health condition and DM & HO. We will follow the rules after their directions. If the physician suggests us to shift him to Vijayawada, we will do so."

The World Health Organisation on Wednesday declared coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and expressed deep concern both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India has risen to 81. The country has also reported its first coronavirus death in Karnataka, the health ministry had stated earlier. (ANI)

