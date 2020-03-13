Left Menu
  Thiruvai
  Updated: 13-03-2020 19:05 IST
  • Created: 13-03-2020 19:05 IST
Three male nurses asked to vacate home by landlord for taking

Three male nurses, who were taking care of coronavirus affected patients at the Kottayam medical college hospital, were asked to vacate their rented home by their landlord. The three were working in different shifts.

When they completed their shifts this morning and went home for taking rest, the house owner asked them to vacate, one of them said. The landlord could not be reached for comments.

When a television channel aired their plight, it came to the notice of the Kottayam district collector P K Sudheer Babu who made arrangements for their stay at the medical college quarters. Three positive coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital..

