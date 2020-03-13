Austria to introduce border checks with Switzerland, impose more flight bans
Austria will introduce border checks with Switzerland and ban flight connections with France, Spain and Switzerland from Monday to slow the rapidly spreading coronavirus, the government said on Friday.
"We are now increasingly beginning to control the borders to Switzerland and Liechtenstein in the same way as we do with Italy," interior minister Karl Nehammer said at a news conference. "From Monday on, there will be flight bans for France, Spain and Switzerland."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Switzerland
- Austria
- Spain
- France
- Liechtenstein
- Italy
ALSO READ
Spain's OHL expects to end losses in 2021, or possibly in 2020 - company source
Domingo says apology gave 'false impression', drops Spain show
Placido Domingo drops Spain show but says apology gave 'false impression'
Geneva auto show canceled as Switzerland bans large events
Switzerland's Palexpo informs carmakers Geneva car show cancelled - sources