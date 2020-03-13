Norwegian Air needs cash within weeks, optimistic about state help -CEO

Norwegian Air needs access to cash within weeks if it is to avert bankruptcy and is optimistic that the government of Norway will help secure funding, its chief executive said on Friday.

"What is important is to provide liquidity within weeks, not months," CEO Jacob Schram told a news conference.

