Pakistan shuts all educational institutions over coronavirus fears

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan on Friday announced a countrywide shutdown of all educational institutions over fears of coronavirus spread. The announcement came after a meeting of the national security council attended by civilian and military leadership.

"It has been decided to close all educational institutions in the country till April 5. This includes all schools and universities, public and private, vocational institutions and madaris," Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood tweeted. Pakistan borders China and Iran, both of which have been hit hard by the virus. It has reported 21 cases of the coronavirus but no deaths.

