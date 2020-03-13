Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico could consider taking measures at U.S. border to slow coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 21:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 20:06 IST
Mexico could consider taking measures at U.S. border to slow coronavirus

Mexico would consider mechanisms to control the flow of people entering Mexico from the United States in an effort to limit coronavirus, if necessary, deputy health secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Thursday. Mexico has so far confirmed 15 cases of coronavirus with no deaths, a fraction of the more than 1,000 cases in the United States, where dozens of people have died. That has led some in Mexico to see contagion from the United States as a threat.

"The possible flow of coronavirus would come from the north to the south. If it were technically necessary, we would consider mechanisms of restriction or stronger surveillance," Lopez-Gatell told a news conference. "Mexico wouldn't bring the virus to the United States, rather the United States would bring it here."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Swiss set up $10.5 billion virus aid package, close schools

Switzerland will make 10 billion Swiss francs 10.52 billionavailable in immediate assistance to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the government said on Friday.It will also impose checks on all borders and close scho...

BRIEF-Apple Says Worldwide Developers Conference 2020 Kicks Off In June With An All-New Online Format

Apple Inc APPLES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2020 KICKS OFF IN JUNE WITH AN ALL-NEW ONLINE FORMAT APPLE - WILL COMMIT 1 MILLION TO LOCAL SAN JOSE ORGANIZATIONS TO OFFSET ASSOCIATED REVENUE LOSS AS A RESULT OF WWDC 2020S NEW ONLINE FORM...

Dutch PM says the country is ready to support aviation industry

The Netherlands prime minister said on Friday the country is looking at measures to help support the Dutch aviation industry, including Air France-KLM subsidiary KLM and Schiphol airport. The airport and airline are very important to Dutch ...

Report: RB Dobbins visiting Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are among the NFL teams that have suspended travel in an attempt to halt the spread of the coronavirus, but business hasnt stopped completely. NFL Networks Ian Rapoport said the Dolphins are hosting ex-Ohio State running ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020