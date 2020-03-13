Brazil's Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus - president's Facebook page

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tested negative for coronavirus, according to a post on his Facebook page on Friday.

Bolsonaro had been tested after his communications secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, was diagnosed with coronavirus on Thursday following a trip to Florida where both met with U.S. President Donald Trump.

