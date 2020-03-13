Turkey halts flights with nine European countries to contain coronavirus
Turkey is halting flights to and from Germany, France, Spain, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Austria, Sweden and the Netherlands as of Saturday morning until April 17 as part of efforts to contain coronavirus, Transport Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan said on Friday.
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, speaking alongside Turhan, said Turkey had confirmed three more coronavirus cases, bringing the total confirmed cases to five.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
