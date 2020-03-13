Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Bundesliga calls of weekend matches, requests suspension to April

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 22:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 22:07 IST
Soccer-Bundesliga calls of weekend matches, requests suspension to April

Organisers of Germany's Bundesliga called off all weekend matches on Friday and asked for the competition to be suspended until April due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision came after one match was postponed amid fears that fans would congregate outside the stadium and two second tier teams, Nuremberg and Hanover 96, were sent into quarantine after a player in each club tested positive. The German Football League (DFL), which organises the top two tiers, said the "dynamics" of the day's events had forced it to postpone the games. Before Friday's decision, matches had been expected to go ahead without any spectators in attendance.

The games included the Ruhr derby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04. "During the course of the day, suspicions of infection of coronavirus arose around several clubs and their teams and further infections cannot be ruled out," it said.

The DFL said it would hold an assembly on Monday where it would recommend to its member clubs to suspend matches until April 2. "The goal is still to finish the season by the summer - from a sporting point of view, but especially because an early end to the season could have consequences that could threaten the existence of some clubs," it added.

Paderborn, who were due to visit Fortuna Duesseldorf on Friday, said that coach Stefan Baumgart had undergone a test for coronavirus after displaying symptoms of the disease, but tested negative. However, the club was still waiting for the results of tests on the players. Earlier, Werder Bremen said their match against Bayer Leverkusen had been postponed on the orders of the city government, which feared fans would congregate outside the stadium as they did at several European matches played behind closed doors during the week.

It quoted Bremen's mayor Andreas Bovenschulte as saying that "around 2,000 to 3,000 fans are expected to attend the match in front of the stadium" which would break a ban on gatherings of over 1,000 people. Bayern midfielder Thiago Alcantara had criticised the decision to carry on playing. "This is crazy. Please stop fooling around and land on reality," he said on Twitter. "Let's be honest, there are much more important priorities than any sport."

His own chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge disagreed and said it was right to play at the weekend. "At the end of the day, professional football is all about finances," he told reporters. "There is still a large payment due from TV broadcasters. If that payment were not forthcoming, many small and middle-sized clubs would have financial problems." (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis and Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

European stocks close slightly up but mark worst week since 2008

European stocks snapped a six-day losing streak on Friday, but made only a small gain over the course of the day as an initial rebound ran out of steam as the coronavirus sowed further economic turmoil.The regions stocks, which were earlier...

Libya closes schools over coronavirus

Libyan schools in areas controlled by both the Tripoli government and a rival administration in Benghazi will close for two weeks, both have announced.Libya has not yet confirmed any cases of the coronavirus but the head of its disease cont...

Soccer-No contest between society's well-being and football - Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday football was no longer a priority amid the coronavirus outbreak and society must do all it can to put health first and look after people.The Premier League became the latest high-profile compet...

India reports second coronavirus death; several states in shutdown mode

A 68-year-old woman in Delhi became the countrys second victim of coronavirus on Friday as several states went into battle mode to contain the spread of COVID-19, shutting down schools, theatres and colleges, and many public events, includi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020