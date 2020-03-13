Left Menu
Haryana bans public rallies, sporting events to contain coronavirus spread

A day after Haryana declared coronavirus an epidemic, state Health Minister Anil Vij on Friday ordered a ban on public rallies, big religious gatherings and sporting events that attract crowds to contain the spread of the infection. The decision was taken after reviewing the situation in the state, he said.

"We took some important decisions. We have banned all public rallies, including political rallies, with immediate effect. Any large social, religious or sporting events, which attract crowds, have also been banned till further orders," Vij, who also holds the home portfolio, told reporters here. He said 100 health camps will be held across the state to generate awareness about COVID-19 and free medicines, including ayurvedic and homeopathic, will be distributed among people.

Vij, however, said he did not favour the state education department's decision to close schools in five districts and all universities and colleges till March 31. "We are not in favour of closing schools. However, if parents detect any flu-like symptoms in their children they should not send them to schools and get them checked in flu centres, which we have set up in government and private hospitals," he said.

The five districts where schools have been closed are Gurgaon, Sonipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Faridabad. However, the students will take their exams as per schedule, according to a school education department order. The Haryana government had on Thursday declared the contagious coronavirus infection an epidemic.

Over 270 isolation wards with 1,206 beds have been set up in government and private hospitals to deal with any contingency. Rohtak's premier PGIMS Hospital has been designated as the tertiary care centre for treatment of critical patients. On Wednesday, the state government had issued various regulations under the Haryana Epidemic Disease, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020, to contain the spread of coronavirus.

These regulations came into force with immediate effect and will remain valid for a period of one year..

