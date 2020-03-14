AMC theaters to cut US capacity by half to fight coronavirus

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will cut seating capacity at U.S. movie theaters by half to allow space between filmgoers to help fight the spread of coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The effort will begin on Saturday and continue through April 30, said the company, which is the largest theater operator in the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.