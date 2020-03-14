Left Menu
Bosnia orders two-week isolation for returning nationals due to coronavirus

Bosnia's authorities agreed on Friday to require two weeks of isolation starting Monday for all its nationals arriving in the country from abroad as a precautionary measure due to the fast-spreading coronavirus. The move is likely to discourage members of the large Bosnian diaspora from visiting during forthcoming Easter holidays.

The Balkan country has already barred entry to travellers from countries most affected by the coronavirus outbreak, such as China, Iran, South Korea and Italy. It also ordered a two-week self-isolation for foreigners arriving from France, Germany and Spain. Seven new cases of the novel virus were reported in the country on Friday, bringing the total number to 18. No fatality has been reported.

Bosnia's two autonomous regions, the Serb Republic where 15 cases have been reported so far, and the Bosniak-Croat Federation, closed schools and universities this week and banned all public gatherings and sports events. Bosnia's Prime Minister Zoran Tegeltija said he agreed with his regional counterparts that a number of border crossings with neighbouring countries should be closed to step up sanitary controls.

