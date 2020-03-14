Left Menu
Development News Edition

El Salvador president seeks emergency powers to fight coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 02:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 02:24 IST
El Salvador president seeks emergency powers to fight coronavirus

El Salvador's Congress will on Friday debate temporarily suspending a range of civil liberties including the right to freely enter and exit the country, as President Nayib Bukele resorts to tougher measures to curb coronavirus. Bukele earlier asked Congress president Mario Ponce to consider decreeing emergency powers which would override some constitutional guarantees. Ponce convened all 84 lawmakers for an afternoon session and said they would vote the same day.

El Salvador has yet to report any cases of coronavirus, even suspected instances, but has taken steadily stricter measures to prevent any possible spread of the virus, including a widespread travel ban and school closures. "Any measure we take now will appear exaggerated. Any measures that we want to take later will seem insufficient," the 38-year-old Bukele wrote on Twitter, where many of his official announcements are made.

Bukele said 2,000 soldiers would be deployed to patrol 142 non-official entry points into the country, and that anyone attempting to enter would be imprisoned. Anyone caught entering illegally would have to report their infringement on videos and upload it, he noted, before publicly shaming a man he said had snuck into El Salvador.

"This person was making fun on social media of having entered El Salvador through a blind spot," Bukele wrote. "He's already been captured and will spend quarantine in prison." Bukele, who has 1.3 million Twitter followers, deleted the post minutes later.

The articles he asked Congress to suspend for 30 days guarantee the right to freely enter and leave El Salvador, free association and communication without interception. They also stipulate that people arrested on criminal charges are presumed innocent and have the right to full defense.

Earlier, El Salvador shut schools for three weeks and banned visitors from Germany, France, Italy, South Korea and Iran. Other Latin American governments fighting to contain coronavirus have taken similar measures. Bukele took office in the Central American nation last July, ending 30 years of bipartisan rule and pledging to battle violence, poverty and corruption.

In February, political foes and rights groups warned of the possibility of democratic backsliding after Bukele brought armed soldiers into parliament in an attempt to pressure lawmakers to pass his crime-fighting plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Canadian Parliament rushes through ratification of USMCA trade pact

The Canadian Parliament rushed through ratification of the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada USMCA trade pact on Friday before taking a three-week break to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, a top government official said. Canada was the last of...

Spain declares emergency as coronavirus shuts down parades, schools, shops

Major Spanish regions shut shops, bars and restaurants, car plants ground to a halt and Easter parades were cancelled as Spain prepared to enter a 15-day state of emergency on Friday, in a sharp escalation of its fight against the coronavir...

Soccer-FIFA recommends March, April internationals be postponed

FIFA has recommended that all international matches scheduled to be played in March and April be postponed because of the coronavirus and said that clubs would not be obliged to release players for any games that go ahead.The South American...

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board

Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates, who made the company one of the worlds most valuable technology firms, stepped down from the board on Friday to focus on philanthropic works related to global health, education and climate change.The bi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020