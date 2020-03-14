Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia steps up lockdown to combat coronavirus spread

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 06:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 06:34 IST
Australia steps up lockdown to combat coronavirus spread

Australia's prime minister cancelled plans to go to a rugby game on Saturday after a senior minister was diagnosed with COVID-19, while the nation's treasurer called a second crisis meeting over the rapidly growing economic threat from the coronavirus. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg was set to hold a phone hook-up with Reserve Bank of Australia officials and financial regulators on Saturday, his spokeswoman said, without elaborating on what would be discussed.

It will be the second crisis meeting involving the central bank, the country's prudential regulator and markets watchdog and follows the government's A$17.6 billion ($10.9 billion) stimulus plan this week to prevent the coronavirus outbreak triggering a recession. Australia has 197 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including three deaths.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday called for an end from Monday to all non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people, including sporting and cultural events, and urged people to reconsider overseas trips. While the request did not apply to businesses and public transport, some companies have asked staff to work from home.

In the biggest such move, Australia's top telecommunications company, Telstra Corp Ltd, on Friday ordered around 20,000 staff, 70% of its workforce, to work from home starting on Monday until at least the end of March, a spokesman said. Ahead of the ban on big gatherings, the Australian Formula One Grand Prix, scheduled for this weekend, was cancelled. A concert by UK pop start Robbie Williams that was to take place at the race track on Saturday was also called off, organisers World Tour said.

"Gutted I'm not able to perform tomorrow in Melbourne," Williams said on Friday on Twitter. Morrison had planned to attend a rugby game on Saturday but decided late on Friday not to go after Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton was diagnosed with COVID-19. They had attended a cabinet meeting together on Tuesday.

The prime minister said he had received medical advice that only people who had been in contact with Dutton over the previous 24 hours needed to self-isolate. Australia's Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said on Saturday that it was "extremely unlikely" anyone who was at Tuesday's cabinet meeting would have contracted the infection from Dutton.

However, U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and U.S. Attorney General William Barr, who met Dutton in Washington on March 6, decided to work from home on Friday. New Zealand minister Tracey Martin, who also attended the meeting in Washington, is self-isolating while awaiting results from a coronavirus test, New Zealand media reported on Saturday.

($1 = 1.6176 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Infosys finishes Simplus' acquisition; elevates enterprise cloud capabilities

Infosys has completed the acquisition of Simplus, a Platinum Salesforce Partner and provider of Quote-to-Cash implementations, the Bengaluru-based company said Friday. A definitive agreement to acquire Simplus was signed on February 10, 202...

Canada shuts Parliament, Trudeau in quarantine, no travel

Canada shut down Parliament and advised against all nonessential travel outside the country while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau governed remotely from his home, in self-imposed quarantine after his wife tested positive for the new coronavir...

Coronavirus: Jaipur Foot USA postpones mega camp in Patna

The Jaipur Foots US chapter has deferred mega camp in Patna to provide the needy artificial limbs in view of travel restrictions and precautionary measures implemented by the government of India to combat the novel coronavirus. The new date...

Brazil's Bolsonaro to be tested again for coronavirus -report

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who met with Donald Trump in the United States less than a week ago, will be retested for coronavirus following a negative test on Friday, Brazils Estado de S.Paulo newspaper reported. The test will be do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020