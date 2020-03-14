URGENT-Colombia to turn away visitors who have stayed in Asia, Europe in last two weeks
Colombia will close its borders with Venezuela and stop visitors who have been in Europe or Asia from entering the country, President Ivan Duque said late on Friday, as it looks to contain the spread of coronavirus. Duque said Colombia will close its border with Venezuela from five o'clock Saturday morning. Furthermore, arrivals to the South American country who are not residents or nationals and have stayed in Europe or Asia during the last two weeks will not be allowed to enter from Monday, he said.
The border with Ecuador will remain open, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ivan Duque
- Colombia
- Venezuela
- Asia
- Europe
- South American
- Ecuador
ALSO READ
World Bank approves US$400m loan to support development program in Colombia
Asian markets slammed again as virus fears cause global turmoil
Asia's garment industry sees lay-offs, factories closing due to coronavirus
Asian Wrestling qualifiers postponed indefinitely
Asia XI T20Is: BCCI to give names only after evaluating Kohli & Co's workload