Left Menu
Development News Edition

US House passes coronavirus bill funding free tests, sick leave

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 10:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 10:31 IST
US House passes coronavirus bill funding free tests, sick leave

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a coronavirus aid package early on Saturday that would provide free testing and paid sick leave, in a bid to limit the economic damage from a pandemic that has shuttered schools, sports arenas and offices. By a bipartisan vote of 363 to 40, the Democratic-controlled House passed a multi-billion dollar effort that would expand safety-net programs to help those who could be thrown out of work in the weeks to come.

Economists say the outbreak, which has infected 138,000 people worldwide and killed more than 5,000, could tip the U.S. economy into recession. President Donald Trump said he supported the package, raising the likelihood that it will pass the Republican-controlled Senate next week.

The 110-page bill is the product of extensive negotiations between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, President Donald Trump's point person on the issue. Mnuchin has pressed for tax cuts, while Pelosi had pushed to expand safety-net spending. It does not include the $1 trillion payroll tax cut that Trump had called for. Pelosi and Trump have a frosty relationship, and the two did not speak directly. "There was no need for that," Pelosi said at a news conference on Friday evening.

Earlier in the day, Trump had accused Democrats of "not doing what's right for the country." The bill would provide two weeks of paid sick and family leave for those affected by the virus. Businesses would get a tax credit to help cover the expense.

Democrats had initially sought to create a permanent paid sick-leave benefit for the third of U.S. workers who currently lose wages when they stay home due to illness, but Republicans said that was a dealbreaker. Workers would also be able to take up to three months of unpaid leave if they are quarantined or need to take care of sick family members.

It would expand safety-net programs that help people weather economic downturns, including home-bound seniors and low-income schoolchildren who risk losing access to free breakfast and lunch if their schools are shuttered. It would bolster unemployment aid, and the "food stamps" program that helps 34 million low-income people buy groceries.

Significantly, it would suspend a new Trump administration restriction, due to kick in on April 1, that would cut off food-stamp benefits for 700,000 childless adults who are not working. Federal support for Medicaid would also be increased, giving states a cushion to fund the low-income health insurance program that Trump has repeatedly tried to scale back.

Pelosi said the House would begin work next week on another round of legislation to assist hard-hit industries and the broader economy. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said Trump's proposed payroll tax cut could factor in those negotiations. The two sides struggled to find common ground after quickly passing an $8.3 billion bill last week to pay for vaccine research and other disease-fighting measures.

Trump declared a national emergency on Friday, freeing up $50 billion in federal aid. (Additional reporting by Makini Brice and Richard Cowan; Editing by Cynthia Osterman, Michael Perry and Richard Pullin)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Super Rugby competition in jeopardy due to NZ travel curbs

The Super Rugby competition has been thrown into doubt midway through the season after New Zealand imposed fresh travel restrictions aimed at combating the spread of the coronavirus. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturda...

Coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra rise to 19

With two more persons testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, the number of infected individuals in the state has gone up to 19, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday. The two new cases were reported from Mumbai and Ah...

Cricket-Australia-NZ tours postponed due to virus travel clampdown

Australia and New Zealands limited overs tours have been postponed in the wake of new travel restrictions announced by the New Zealand government on Saturday aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus.New Zealand Prime Minister Jacin...

U.S. military to halt domestic travel due to coronavirus

The U.S. military said on Friday it will halt, with some exceptions, domestic travel for service members, Defense Department civilians, and families in a move aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus and its impact on the military. The m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020