Rugby-Super Rugby competition in jeopardy due to NZ travel curbs
The Super Rugby competition has been thrown into doubt midway through the season after New Zealand imposed fresh travel restrictions aimed at combating the spread of the coronavirus. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that everyone entering the country from midnight Sunday must self-isolate for 14 days in an effort to contain the outbreak.
The directive will effectively prevent teams from traveling to New Zealand for games in the main southern hemisphere competition, which features sides from Australia, South Africa, Argentina, and Japan. Governing body SANZAAR said it was reviewing the "full impact" of the New Zealand government's decision but would not comment until its executive committee had determined "an appropriate course of action and all stakeholders have been informed."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- New Zealand
- Super Rugby
- Jacinda Ardern
- Australia
- South Africa
- Argentina
- Japan
ALSO READ
Tanker plane that crashed in Australia hit ground after low fire retardant drop
Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum welcomes bilateral discussions
Kyrgios, de Minaur out of Australia Davis Cup team vs Brazil
Sport-Australia minister urges calm as virus looms over F1, major events
New Zealand's PM says Australia's deportation policy is "corrosive"