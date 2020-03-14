Left Menu
Development News Edition

NZ, Australia tighten lockdown to combat coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 12:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 11:45 IST
NZ, Australia tighten lockdown to combat coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand on Saturday announced the world's tightest border controls to combat the spread of coronavirus, requiring all incoming travelers, including its own citizens, to self-isolate for two weeks starting midnight Sunday. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the extreme measures were needed to prevent the rapid spread of the virus.

"Alongside Israel, and a small number of Pacific Islands who have effectively closed their border, this decision will mean New Zealand will have the widest-ranging and toughest border restrictions of any country in the world," Ardern said. The country has just six confirmed cases and has had no deaths, but Ardern said that number inevitably would arise.

"That is why ultimately, we must go hard and we must go early. We must do everything we can to protect the health of New Zealanders," she told reporters. People from small South Pacific island nations, which have no confirmed COVID-19 cases, will be exempt from the self-isolation rule, Ardern said.

And to protect those nations from the virus, New Zealand would impose strict exit measures, barring anyone who has been overseas from traveling to South Pacific islands for two weeks and barring anyone who has had symptoms or been in contact with anyone with COVID-19 from traveling there. The travel restrictions will be reviewed at the end of March. Ardern also encouraged all New Zealanders to reconsider all overseas trips. Australia did the same on Friday.

New Zealand also asked all cruise ships to stay away until the end of June. Air New Zealand on Saturday offered fare refunds or 12-month credit on the value of fares to anyone affected by the new restrictions. Qantas Airways and Virgin said they were assessing their responses.

"We know these travel restrictions will place a significant strain on the aviation industry, and we anticipate some routes will reduce or cease for a period of time," Ardern said. In Australia, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 203 on Saturday, with all six new cases involving people who had recently traveled overseas. There have been three deaths in Australia.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has called for an end to all non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people from Monday, canceled plans to go to a rugby game on Saturday after a senior minister was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday. Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton had attended a cabinet meeting with Morrison on Tuesday, but Australia's Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said on Saturday it was "extremely unlikely" anyone at the meeting would have contracted the infection from Dutton.

Australian Broadcasting Corp showed footage on Saturday of cleaners in biohazard suits scrubbing the government offices in Sydney, floor to ceiling, where the meeting was held. U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and U.S. Attorney General William Barr, who met Dutton in Washington on March 6, decided to work from home on Friday.

New Zealand minister Tracey Martin, who also attended the meeting in Washington, was self-isolating while awaiting results from a coronavirus test, New Zealand media reported on Saturday. In a move by business to slow the spread of the virus, Australia's biggest telco, Telstra Corp Ltd, on Friday ordered 20,000 staff, 70% of its Australian workforce, to work from home starting on Monday, a spokesman said.

($1 = 1.6176 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam to refuse visitors from UK, Schengen countries- govt

Vietnam will deny entry and stop issuing tourist visas to citizens from Europes Schengen visa-free area and Britain starting from Sunday, amid concerns over the spreading coronavirus, its foreign ministry said.The restriction will start fro...

Rugby-Super Rugby in jeopardy due to NZ travel curbs

The Super Rugby competition has been thrown into turmoil midway through the season after New Zealand imposed fresh travel restrictions aimed at combating the spread of the coronavirus.New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturd...

Bandhan Bank to invest Rs 300 cr in Yes Bank

Private sector Bandhan Bank said it will invest Rs 300 crore in Yes Bank as part of RBIs reconstruction plan for the crisis-hit lender. In a late-night filing on Friday, Bandhan Bank said its board has granted approval for an equity investm...

NC chief Farooq Abdullah meets his son Omar Abdullah in sub-jail in Srinagar

It was an emotional meeting when NC president Farooq Abdullah met his son Omar Abdullah in the sub-jail in Srinagar where he has been under detention for over the last seven months. Released on Friday after his detention under the stringent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020