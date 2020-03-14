Left Menu
Indonesian capital closes schools for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns

  Jakarta
  14-03-2020
  • Created: 14-03-2020 12:15 IST
Indonesia's capital city will close all schools and ordered remote teaching for at least two weeks starting next week to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan told a broadcasted news conference on Saturday.

Baswedan said out of 69 confirmed coronavirus cases nationwide, an unspecified number of people were detected in many places across Jakarta, a city of 10 million people.

The number of people under surveillance in the city had jumped to 586 people as of March 12, compared to 129 at the beginning of the month, while the number of patients suspected of having COVID-19 had surged to 261 from 39 in the same period.

