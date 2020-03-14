Namibia reports first two cases of coronavirus

Namibia reported its first two cases of coronavirus on Saturday, with a Spanish couple who arrived in the Southern African country on Wednesday both testing positive and quarantined, Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula said.

The government would continue with plans to celebrate Namibia's Independence Day on March 21, Shangula told a press conference.

